Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BECN opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter.
BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
