Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BECN opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

