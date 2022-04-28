Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

BCEKF stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.