Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZLYF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.57.
Shares of Beazley stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
