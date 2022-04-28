Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.28) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZLYF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.57.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.