Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($84.01).
Shares of BC8 stock opened at €43.56 ($46.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.93. Bechtle has a one year low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a one year high of €69.56 ($74.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
