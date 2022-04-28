Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($84.01).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €43.56 ($46.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.93. Bechtle has a one year low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a one year high of €69.56 ($74.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.