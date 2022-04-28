BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $874.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

