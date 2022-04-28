BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of BLU opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.