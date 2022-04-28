Benchmark Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $205.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

TMUS opened at $129.84 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

