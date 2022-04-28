Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

