Berenberg Bank Boosts Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target to GBX 520

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.37) to GBX 520 ($6.63) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON KIST opened at GBX 431 ($5.49) on Wednesday. Kistos has a one year low of GBX 155 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.80).

Get Kistos alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Austin acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £490,500 ($625,159.32).

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.