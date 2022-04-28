Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.16) to GBX 465 ($5.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LON:QQ opened at GBX 340.40 ($4.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.13. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.64).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

