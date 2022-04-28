Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

BLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 115.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 341,172 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

