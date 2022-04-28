Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $915.01 million, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.