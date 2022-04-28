Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY22 guidance at $7.20-7.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BERY opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.
BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.