Berry Global Group (BERY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY22 guidance at $7.20-7.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BERY opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after buying an additional 83,949 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

