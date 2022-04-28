Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

BWMX stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $616.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 109.07% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

