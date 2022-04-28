B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.70-1.85 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

