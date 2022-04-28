Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the March 31st total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $729.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

