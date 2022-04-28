Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.