Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Bill.com has set its Q3 guidance at $(0.16)-$(0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance at $(0.46)-$(0.43) EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $172.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.02 and a 200 day moving average of $238.70. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

