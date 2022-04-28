BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX opened at $9.95 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.