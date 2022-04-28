Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.85) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.60).

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

BHVN stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.