BioPharma Credit PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.99. The company has a market cap of £13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.
About BioPharma Credit (Get Rating)
Read More
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.