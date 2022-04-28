BioPharma Credit PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.99. The company has a market cap of £13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

