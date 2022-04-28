Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
