BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

