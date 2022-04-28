BlackLine (BL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BlackLine to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.33 on Thursday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

