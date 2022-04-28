BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 360.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 284,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $11.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
