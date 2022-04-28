BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 655,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 192,605 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,335,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 282,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.