BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 351.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

BGR stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

