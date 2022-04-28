BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 286.4% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth $342,000.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

