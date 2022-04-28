BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 79,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $11.87 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.