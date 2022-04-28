Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

