Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $7,634,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $3,767,000.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.
