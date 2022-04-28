Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 3.43.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 922,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 214,693 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.