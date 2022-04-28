Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Acquires 2,300 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $29,417.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,916.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

