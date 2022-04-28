Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OWL. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

OWL opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,329,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.