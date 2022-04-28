Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

OWL stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.