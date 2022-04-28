Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher Buys 20,000 Shares

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
About Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.
