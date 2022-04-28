Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher Buys 20,000 Shares

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

