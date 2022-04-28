BMO Capital Markets Raises Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $44.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

CHEF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

CHEF opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.52 and a beta of 2.25. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

