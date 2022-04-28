BMO Capital Markets Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $243.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $238.83 on Thursday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

