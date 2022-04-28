Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $263.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $263.00 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.52.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day moving average is $201.78. Boeing has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.