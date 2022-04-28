Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCC stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boise Cascade by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

