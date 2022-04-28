Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.20

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BMTO stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($22.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.63 million and a P/E ratio of 21.55. Braime Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,677 ($21.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,680 ($34.16). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,795.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,174.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.
Braime Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
