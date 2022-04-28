Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.20

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMTO stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($22.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.63 million and a P/E ratio of 21.55. Braime Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,677 ($21.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,680 ($34.16). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,795.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,174.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

Get Braime Group alerts:

Braime Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.