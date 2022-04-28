Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $109.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.04.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

