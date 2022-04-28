Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $109.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.04.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
