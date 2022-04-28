Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

BXBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brambles from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brambles in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

