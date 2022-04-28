BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,055. The company has a market cap of $426.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.27 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 30.79%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

