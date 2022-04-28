Brendan Ohalloran Purchases 500 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) Director Brendan Ohalloran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $13,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BHB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $397.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

