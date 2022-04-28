BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.04.
