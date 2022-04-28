Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.85.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

