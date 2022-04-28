Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.