BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.36 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $843.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

