BrightView (BV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BV stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.17.
BV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
