BrightView (BV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightView by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BrightView by 32.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BrightView by 109.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

BV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

